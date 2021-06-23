UniFirst (UNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $227.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.50. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

