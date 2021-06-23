Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $3,206,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

UNP traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.35. 65,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,823. The stock has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

