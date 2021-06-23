Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.42 or 0.00052395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $10.02 billion and $423.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001220 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,202,575 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

