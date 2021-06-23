Unitrade (TRADE) Hits Market Cap of $3.94 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $564,097.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00053474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.80 or 0.00613845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00078423 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039408 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

