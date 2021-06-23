Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,411,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 230.6% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 449.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unity Software by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,783 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,481,508.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,668 shares of company stock valued at $91,000,545 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

NYSE U opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion and a PE ratio of -95.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

