Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.88.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $214.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $143.51 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

