Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.87. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 540,069 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 899.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 50,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter worth $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter worth $148,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

