uPlexa (UPX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. uPlexa has a market cap of $578,846.13 and approximately $806.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

