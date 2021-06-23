Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 249.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,265 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Upwork worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $60,848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $37,684,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $37,204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 969,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of UPWK opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,115,933.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

