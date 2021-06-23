USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Shares Down 0.2%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.68 and last traded at $30.00. 9,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 70,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.