USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Higher This Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. USD Coin has a market cap of $25.44 billion and $2.97 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,947.63 or 0.05836494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00119385 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 25,432,135,548 coins. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

