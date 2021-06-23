USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. USDK has a market cap of $28.67 million and $216.34 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00108623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00169272 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,097.89 or 0.99675653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002681 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

