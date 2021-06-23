USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007804 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000242 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.