usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Shares Up 26.3%

usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL)’s share price traded up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.69. 22,611 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 494% from the average session volume of 3,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

usell.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USEL)

usell.com, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

