UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of UWMC opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth about $10,607,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at $4,071,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at $3,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

