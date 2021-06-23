Vai Price Tops $0.92 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $87.35 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00106621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00168346 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,919.12 or 1.00086742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 95,334,256 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.