Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vail Resorts news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,794 shares of company stock worth $33,243,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $323.22 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $172.88 and a one year high of $338.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.98.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

