Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 13,632 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 665,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

