Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 196,107 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 309.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000.

NYSE:MHD opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

