Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 25,903 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $264,248,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $154,744,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of MS opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.