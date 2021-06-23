Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,538 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $300.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.90. The company has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

