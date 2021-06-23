Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,027 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 15,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after purchasing an additional 61,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

NYSE ITW opened at $223.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.42 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

