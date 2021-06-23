Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,504 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.11% of Quidel worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 47.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel stock opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.37.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.