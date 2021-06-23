Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,403 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $211.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $216.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

