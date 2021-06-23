Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 179,387 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 179,387 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,297 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 79,208 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 318.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

