Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

