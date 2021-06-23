Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

TD stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.