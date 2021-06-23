Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.33 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after buying an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after buying an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after buying an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

