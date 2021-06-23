Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.41 Million Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 734,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,820 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Orchid Island Capital worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.16%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

