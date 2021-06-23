Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 577,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after buying an additional 74,686 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 495,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.