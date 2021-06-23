Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.09 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 134.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,729,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,686 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX opened at $508.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.14 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $225.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

