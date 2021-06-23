Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.03 Million Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,720 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.61% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE IVR opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $985.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.72. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.