Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after acquiring an additional 540,825 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $995,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,721,000 after purchasing an additional 221,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.