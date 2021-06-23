Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.49% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYI. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

