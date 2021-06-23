Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,383 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Waste Management by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Waste Management by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,943,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,838 shares of company stock worth $19,867,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $139.67 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

