Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,978 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 19.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 362,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after buying an additional 85,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 26,783 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.17. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.