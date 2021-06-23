Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $4.94 Million in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,234,859,000 after buying an additional 141,890 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,236,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $332,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock opened at $295.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $213.12 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.11.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.