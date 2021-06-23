Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,080 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

