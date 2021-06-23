Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 49,613 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.53.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.