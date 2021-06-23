Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Republic Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,619,000 after purchasing an additional 153,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after buying an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

