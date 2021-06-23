Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 140.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $357.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.39. The stock has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

