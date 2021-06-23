Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,656 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Gerdau worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gerdau by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 202,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 977,867 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gerdau alerts:

GGB opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.