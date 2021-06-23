Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 14,615 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,615 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.54.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,674,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

