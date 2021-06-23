Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 477 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11,675.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 50.8% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,571,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

AZO opened at $1,434.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,448.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,081.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

