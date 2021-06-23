Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 93,756 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,756 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.47% of Redwood Trust worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $12,708,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 787.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 535,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RWT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

