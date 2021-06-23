Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Raised by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.0% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $52,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.64. 66,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,582. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $113.78 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

