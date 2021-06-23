Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 12.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $113,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 57,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,675. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

