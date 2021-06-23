Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,494 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $33,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 298,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,227. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.