Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,953,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 178,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,227. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

