Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Shares Up 0.4%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.48 and last traded at $59.43. 109,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 331,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.38.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.